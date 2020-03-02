Shannen Doherty shares candid breast cancer update: 'I have days I'm depressed'

Shannen Doherty is grateful that she has a support system that has her back after she announced last month that her breast cancer has returned.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star posted an update on Instagram over the weekend, in which she opened up about how her friends are motivating her, even when she's feeling down.

“After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it,” she wrote. “Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy.

“But I push thru with the help of friends. @annemkortright has been relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way. She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable. If that wasn’t enough.... Annemarie brought in @kirastokesfit to kick my butt yesterday! It’s been a productive great week. I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I."

The actress, 48, also included a selfie with pal Anne Marie Kortright and trainer Kira Stokes, along with some shots of healthy food options.

Doherty, who announced in 2017 that her cancer had gone into remission, has been open about the uncertainty she feels as she deals with its return.

“It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild,” she wrote last month on Instagram.