Shannen Doherty reveals stress and struggles after breast cancer return

Shannen Doherty is not shying away from the fact that she has a lot on her plate right now.

On Tuesday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210’ star, who revealed earlier this month that her breast cancer has returned, provided an update on Instagram on how she’s doing.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support,” she captioned a photo of what appears to be her riding a horse.

“It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild,” she continued.

Despite the uncertainty she faces, the actress, 48, tries to remain optimistic.

“But... I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me,” she wrote.

Doherty’s announcement that her cancer has returned was met with an outpouring of support.

Friend Sarah Michelle Gellar and former "Charmed" co-star Alyssa Milano wished her the best.

"Life is tough... but you are tougher," Geller wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two of them.

"Holding you tight in my heart," Milano captioned a picture of Doherty on Instagram.

"90210" co-star Jason Priestley told People magazine he reached out to her after hearing the news

“Shannen was a big part of my life,” the actor said. “Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.”