Shannen Doherty reveals she will undergo surgery

Shannen Doherty revealed on Tuesday that she will be undergoing an unspecified surgery.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" actress wrote on Instagram that she is "banking blood" for an upcoming procedure, a term used to describe storing and preserving one's blood in the event a blood transfusion is needed later.

"My doctor had me bank some blood for my upcoming surgery,'' the actress, 47, wrote.

In the photo, Doherty smiles next to a man who appears to work for the American Red Cross; "He was patient, kind and really good," she wrote.

Doherty, 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In April 2017, she said she was in remission.

In her latest update, Doherty also expressed her gratitude for those who donate blood.