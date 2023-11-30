After eight years of being treated for breast cancer on and off, Shannen Doherty says the disease, which returned as stage 4 in 2019, has now spread to her bones.

"I think of it as like the Pac-Man video game, where they kind of start to go into your bones," she just told People in a video interview that accompanies her new cover story for the magazine.

While sharing an update on her health journey, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star emphasized that she has an optimistic outlook on life, despite the challenges.

“We are on a really good regimen now, and it’s working well for me. So (I just take things) day by day, month by month, year by year,” she said.

The past decade has been filled with some major highs and lows for the 52-year-old, but she's never shied away from talking openly about her health and cancer. Here's a look back at some of her milestone moments.

March 2015: Doherty is diagnosed with breast cancer

In August 2015, Doherty went public with her breast cancer diagnosis. As part of her treatment, Doherty underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation and reconstructive surgery.

April 2017: Doherty announces that cancer is in remission

Two years after her initial cancer diagnosis, Doherty revealed that she was in remission.

“Moments. They happen,” Doherty captioned an Instagram post. “Today was and is a moment.”

February 2020: Doherty reveals that her cancer has returned and is 'terminal'

In February 2020, Doherty announced that her cancer had returned and was stage 4. The cancer was referred to as "terminal" in court documents for her lawsuit against insurance company State Farm.

“Plaintiff Shannen Doherty is dying of stage 4 terminal cancer,” the lawsuit read. “Instead of living out her remaining years peacefully in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and battling with her insurance company.”

Also in February 2020, Doherty provided an update on her health in light of publicly sharing her new diagnosis.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support,” she wrote. “It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild.”

However, Doherty emphasized that she was hopeful for the future.

“But... I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me,” she wrote.

October 2020: Doherty says she feels 'strong and healthy'

During an interview with Elle magazine in September 2020, Doherty reassured her fans that she didn't have any plans of quitting acting after the return of her cancer.

“It’s like anybody with stage 4 faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture,” she said at the time. “I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me.”

The following month, Doherty chatted with her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar for an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her diagnosis.

“I love it when people say, ‘We’re praying for you,’ and everything else, but there comes a point when you’re like, ‘I got this. I’m fine. I’m good,’” Doherty said. “There are a lot of people in the world who could use prayers, and I’m feeling great. ... I’m doing OK. I’m doing better than OK. I’m doing well. I feel strong and healthy and confident and happy.”

The actor also emphasized that life is fragile for everyone, regardless of whether they have a scary diagnosis.

“Everybody’s terminal,” she said. “I might live a lot longer than somebody who’s perfectly healthy. You have no idea.”

September 2021: Doherty says stage 4 breast cancer is just ‘part of life at this point’

While talking with People in September 2021, Doherty explained that her cancer was just "part of life at this point."

“I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life … to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active,” she said at the time.

The following month, Doherty shared raw photos from her breast cancer journey to raise awareness and encourage her fans to get mammograms.

“For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like,” she captioned the post.

January 2023: Doherty's cancer has spread to her brain

In January 2023, the actor underwent surgery to have a tumor removed from her head because the cancer had spread to her brain.

She shared the development with her fans six months later in June 2023, when she posted a video from the hospital and revealed how she was feeling in that moment.

“My fear is obvious," she captioned it. "I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

In an Instagram post a week later, she shared another video of herself in the hospital from January, this time preparing for surgery to remove and biopsy a tumor in her head.

"I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like," she wrote.

November 2023: Doherty reveals the cancer has spread to her bones

In an interview with People published Nov. 29, Doherty revealed that her stage 4 breast cancer had spread to her bones.

“I’m not afraid of dying, I just don’t want to die. Like ever,” she joked during her interview.

The actor said she's "not done with life" and intends to keep fighting.

"I will be on treatment for the rest of my life until one of these clinical trials goes through. ... It's about pushing through the next two, three, four, five years because in that period of time, in three to five years, there's going to be another new protocol, a new clinical trial," she said.