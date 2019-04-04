Get the latest from TODAY
Selma Blair has a high profile person in her corner.
The “Cruel Intentions” actress, who revealed last year that she has multiple sclerosis, posted a selfie on Instagram Wednesday featuring herself and Michael J. Fox, who has had Parkinson’s disease for almost 30 years.
“I like this man. @realmikejfox,” she wrote.
Blair pointed out that it was gratifying to have someone understand what she is going through.
“I am not alone in feeling this way,” she wrote. “Notice our #underdog shirts. He has #misfits while I have on #badnewsbears . We are all a #timecapsule in this photo."
"Your presence. You. The best. Thank you,” she added.
Blair also alluded to the fact the photo may have been snapped by another star who has a special place in our hearts — Jennifer Grey from “Dirty Dancing.” She ended the post with a shoutout to Fox’s wife, Tracy Pollan.
“And thanks...@jennifer_grey (!!!!!!!) for photo," she wrote. "I just blew your minds. Right? #jennifergrey #michaeljfox with me??? Hellllloooooo!!! And @tracy.pollan ... hi”
Blair, who is the mother of a 7-year-old son, has been vocal about her condition since she announced she has MS.
“There’s no tragedy for me,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m happy, and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it’s more than I’ve ever done before.”
In February, she made a splash by attending an Oscars party with a special monogrammed cane, her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis.
Blair has also maintained her sense of humor. A few days ago, she posted an amusing video in which she showed how she puts on makeup.