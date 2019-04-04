Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 1:13 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Selma Blair has a high profile person in her corner.

The “Cruel Intentions” actress, who revealed last year that she has multiple sclerosis, posted a selfie on Instagram Wednesday featuring herself and Michael J. Fox, who has had Parkinson’s disease for almost 30 years.

“I like this man. @realmikejfox,” she wrote.

Blair pointed out that it was gratifying to have someone understand what she is going through.

“I am not alone in feeling this way,” she wrote. “Notice our #underdog shirts. He has #misfits while I have on #badnewsbears . We are all a #timecapsule in this photo."

"Your presence. You. The best. Thank you,” she added.

Blair also alluded to the fact the photo may have been snapped by another star who has a special place in our hearts — Jennifer Grey from “Dirty Dancing.” She ended the post with a shoutout to Fox’s wife, Tracy Pollan.

“And thanks...@jennifer_grey (!!!!!!!) for photo," she wrote. "I just blew your minds. Right? #jennifergrey #michaeljfox with me??? Hellllloooooo!!! And @tracy.pollan ... hi”

Blair, who is the mother of a 7-year-old son, has been vocal about her condition since she announced she has MS.

“There’s no tragedy for me,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m happy, and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it’s more than I’ve ever done before.”

Selma Blair attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Image

In February, she made a splash by attending an Oscars party with a special monogrammed cane, her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis.

Blair has also maintained her sense of humor. A few days ago, she posted an amusing video in which she showed how she puts on makeup.