Selma Blair may have been "grieving" last fall after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but a new photo shows she's coming out on the other side with a smile, a winning attitude — and a shaved head.

"Today is a banner day," she wrote in the caption to the Instagram photo, which was posted Thursday. "I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do."

Blair, 47, has been open on social media ever since that 2018 diagnosis, sharing her ups and downs with her fans.

"This has been a process," she continued in the caption. "And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly."

Blair concluded the post in part by thanking everyone for their love and support, adding, "I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery."

In the photo, Blair has a wonderfully hopeful expression on her face as she glances off camera, into the light. One arm is partly covered in a blue wrap-bandage and she's leaning on an Alinker, a non-motorized walking bike without pedals.

MS can affect key areas of the nervous system and cause difficulties with vision, balance, muscle control and other functions. There is no cure, though there are medications that can help manage the disease. Patients who are treated with disease-modifying therapies sometimes experience a loss or thinning of hair.

Blair appears on the cover of the new People and spoke with the magazine about how her diagnosis has affected her son Arthur, 8.

"He says, 'Mommy's not sick. Mommy’s brave,'" she revealed.

It's clear that the actress draws inspiration from Arthur.

"This is it. The only life we get," she said. "My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, 'You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son.'"