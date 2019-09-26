Sign up for our newsletter

Selma Blair is not shying away from one of the side effects of her multiple sclerosis.

The “Cruel Intentions” actress, who has been candid about her condition, posted a selfie on Instagram Wednesday showing off facial hair she has developed.

“Face it. I have rather thick and substantial peach fuzz. This is a new development,” she wrote.

Blair’s sense of humor, though, remains intact. “I also have very small ears. Earlier development. School pick up musings. Carry on,” she wrote.

Several people rallied around Blair, 47.

“You are gorgeous and that is that,” one person commented.

“YOU ARE PERFECTION,” someone else wrote.

“You also have the most soulful and beautiful eyes, I have ever seen,” another person wrote.

Blair, a single mom raising son Arthur, 8, revealed she has MS last October. This is hardly the first time she's been open about the changes to her body associated with her condition, either.

In July, she shared a photo of herself with a shaved head after undergoing treatment.

"This has been a process," she wrote. "And will continue to be one.

"I feel sick as all hell," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her huddled in bed back in May.

Despite all the challenges, the actress has remained upbeat and even shared a light video of her trying to apply makeup.

More than 2.3 million people around the globe have MS, according to the the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Blair has become one of the more high profile people to have the disease, joining the likes of Jack Osbourne and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.