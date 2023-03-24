Selma Blair has never shied away from talking about her multiple sclerosis, but she's been noticeably less vocal about her symptoms on social media lately.

Of course, the actor is currently in remission, and her condition is more manageable these days. But the 50-year-old tells TODAY.com that she has intentionally cut back on the number of posts where she mentions her symptoms, or "glitches" as calls them, for one specific reason.

"That was really something people responded to, but then there’d always be trolls that would be like, ‘What, (you’re) talking about yourself?’” she explains.

After announcing her MS diagnosis in 2018, Blair has been very open about the impact her condition has had on her life. In 2021, she shared that she was in remission after undergoing a stem cell transplant.

The star still experiences a number of lingering symptoms, but she's been hesitant to post about them lately because of all the online haters.

“I don’t share that as much on Instagram, and I should," she says.

Ever since she was diagnosed with MS, Blair has sought to raise awareness about the condition and other disabilities, and she even started posting descriptions on all of her Instagram photos to assist people who are blind. As a result, the actor says, she’s received her criticism from people who don’t understand her intentions.

“I can’t tell you how many trolls are like, ‘This narcissistic b----, she gives her caption and then she talks about herself.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s not for my own ego to describe myself in my caption. It is for someone that is being read to,’” she says.

At the end of the day, Blair likes to use these instances as teaching moments to help spread awareness.

“We’re not accustomed to thinking outside of our own social group. That was an awakening for me (to see) how much people didn’t realize a lot of what they think is my narcissism is just becoming more aware of other people’s needs,” she adds.

It’s a lesson that Blair says she herself had to learn, and that has been a freeing experience for her.

“I grew up very privileged in my thinking, to not have to always consider other people. And it feels much better to consider other people, and I definitely don’t have as much of a concern about my own ego in the same way,” she says.

There are always going to be haters, but Blair also has an immense group of people rooting for her as she navigates her remission journey, and she says she feels blessed to have such a positive force backing her up.

“The kindness of strangers never fails to move me ... in a healing direction,” she says.

While speaking with TODAY.com, Blair broke down some of the lingering MS symptoms she still experiences, including dystonic speech, fatigue, movement challenges and a lack of appetite.

“I still have symptoms. I do not have the absolute weakness that I had for a long time, and if I focus on something really truly and I’m awake, I can correct it. But often, it just takes a lot of energy,” she says.

Despite any physical challenges that come her way, Blair is still feeling blessed to be in remission and she is ready for whatever comes her way.

“I don’t live in fear of this condition at all,” she says.