Selena Gomez's mom responds to body-shaming critics who told her to 'lose weight'

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, responded to body-shamers after she, her daughter and entrepreneur Danielle Pierson shared a magazine cover together.

The trio was announcing their new mental-health foundation, "Wondermind," which will launch in 2022. However, Teefey said that after the "Entrepreneur" cover was shared on social media she felt the need to response to body-shamers messaging her about her weight.

"I wasn't ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the 'Entrepreneur' cover came out, comments on my weight were going to be DM'd to me," Teefey wrote on Instagram.

Teefey posted a screenshot of one direct message from someone recommending she take a $5,000 online course to lose weight.

"I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia," Teefey continued. "I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs fought and I was one of the few who made it out. I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection."

Teefey also shared two images of herself in the hospital, including one photo from when she was told she had two days to live and a photo of the day she was released.

Despite her health struggle, Teefey said that she "never gave up on" herself or the Wondermind foundation.

"I'm healthy and I will work on myself at my pace," Teefey continued. "It's a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I'm a (size) 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone."

Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez attend a "13 Reasons Why" premiere in 2017. Steve Cohn / AP

Gomez has also dealt with body-shaming throughout her career. The star, who has been diagnosed with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, said that some of her weight fluctuations are caused by health issues.

"I was dealing with a lot of medical problems, so I fluctuated in weight a lot," Gomez told Allure in 2020, adding that the online response she received was "just unfair for someone to handle."

