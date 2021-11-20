IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Selena Gomez's mom responds to body-shaming critics who told her to 'lose weight'

Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, addressed her weight gain after appearing on a magazine cover, noting that she gained 60 pounds after an illness.
Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey responded to body-shamers after her appearance on a magazine cover was criticized.
Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey responded to body-shamers after her appearance on a magazine cover was criticized. Jim Spellman / Steve Granitz / WireImage
/ Source: TODAY
By Kerry Breen

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, responded to body-shamers after she, her daughter and entrepreneur Danielle Pierson shared a magazine cover together.

The trio was announcing their new mental-health foundation, "Wondermind," which will launch in 2022. However, Teefey said that after the "Entrepreneur" cover was shared on social media she felt the need to response to body-shamers messaging her about her weight.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWe49mnlTY_

"I wasn't ever going to discuss this, but I knew when the 'Entrepreneur' cover came out, comments on my weight were going to be DM'd to me," Teefey wrote on Instagram.

Teefey posted a screenshot of one direct message from someone recommending she take a $5,000 online course to lose weight.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWa4cGGJAkj

"I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia," Teefey continued. "I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs fought and I was one of the few who made it out. I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection."

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureSelena Gomez says body-shaming ‘really messed me up for a bit’

Teefey also shared two images of herself in the hospital, including one photo from when she was told she had two days to live and a photo of the day she was released.

Despite her health struggle, Teefey said that she "never gave up on" herself or the Wondermind foundation.

"I'm healthy and I will work on myself at my pace," Teefey continued. "It's a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I'm a (size) 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone."

Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez attend a "13 Reasons Why" premiere in 2017.Steve Cohn / AP

Gomez has also dealt with body-shaming throughout her career. The star, who has been diagnosed with lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017, said that some of her weight fluctuations are caused by health issues.

"I was dealing with a lot of medical problems, so I fluctuated in weight a lot," Gomez told Allure in 2020, adding that the online response she received was "just unfair for someone to handle."

Related:

See Selena Gomez's extended interview with Savannah Guthrie about kidney transplant

Oct. 30, 201710:41
Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is a reporter and associate editor for TODAY.com, where she reports on health news, pop culture and more. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from New York University. 