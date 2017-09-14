Selena Gomez reveals secret kidney transplant due to lupus

share tweet pin email

Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she recently underwent a kidney transplant because of her battle with lupus.

The 25-year-old singer and actress shared the news to explain to fans who may have been wondering why she was “laying low” over the summer.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she wrote in her post, which included a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed next to her longtime friend, and donor, actress Francia Raisa.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

@selenagomez / Instagram Selena Gomez posted this photo showing her transplant scar on her Instagram account.

Gomez, who also posted a photo of the scar from her transplant surgery in the same Instagram post, promised her fans that she’d reveal more details about her health in the near future.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you,” she said.

The entertainer has been public about her battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that prompted her to take some time off last year to deal with anxiety, panic attacks and depression.