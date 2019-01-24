Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 24, 2019, 1:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

When Jennifer Lopez issues a challenge, we listen!

And in a new video posted on Instagram Wednesday, JLo and beau Alex Rodriguez are issuing shout-outs to their friends to join them in a 10-day no-carb, no-sugar challenge. But do we know any of these friends?

We sure do, because one of them is Hoda Kotb!

"We're just walking in from the gym and we're in the middle of our 10-day challenge and it's getting lonely," Lopez says in the video, with Rodriguez trailing behind. "Let's challenge some people!"

She calls out Leah Remini, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (who produces Lopez' show "Shades of Blue"), and Hoda.

"Hoda! I know you're up for a good challenge," she adds.

Well, that is very true, but as Hoda noted on TODAY Thursday after hearing the video, "I'm excited and I want to do it, and if y'all are my friends, which I think you are," she gestured around the table at Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Al Roker, "we should all do this together."

And everyone was in! Mostly! Savannah wanted to get dispensation from JLo for some caffeine, and maybe tequila.

"I'm already doing this!" grinned Al, who's been following the keto for a while now.

After they all successfully complete the challenge, Hoda added, "We will challenge somebody else."

Low-carb diets like keto are all the rage these days, and have mixed support from medical professionals. ("No carbs" tends to mean very low carbs, rather than zero.) But a new study published in The British Medical Journal (BMJ) last November says that people who follow a low-carb diet after slimming down may have better luck keeping pounds off.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez also listed some people to challenge, including Michael Strahan. "Go get it!" he urges in the video.

"I like it, I like it," choruses Lopez.

Let's see where this goes!