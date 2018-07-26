Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

See how this doctor lost 125 pounds in only 18 months

Jul.26.201811:13

At one point, Dr. Kevin Gendreau weighed 300 pounds, turning to food to cope with stress. But when his sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, Gendreau realized that when it came to health, “he had a choice in the matter and she did not.” Gendreau decided to start cutting out processed carbohydrates and counting his calories, but soon plateaued. That’s when he decided to try out intermittent fasting – and it made all the difference. Gendreau is joined by Jacob Anselmo, who also lost over 100 pounds through intermittent fasting.

