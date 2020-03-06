A woman may spend thousands of dollars on menstrual products over her reproductive lifetime. With periods a fact of life for half of the population, should pads and tampons be free?

Many lawmakers in Scotland think so. The country is set to become the first in the world to offer period products free to women with a bill that just became closer to becoming law. The Scottish Parliament backed the measure in a 112-0 vote last week, with one abstention.

The government estimates the effort would cost $31 million per year. Scotland already makes period products available for free in schools and colleges.

Campaigners and activists rally outside the Scottish Parliament in support of the Period Products Bill on February 25 in Edinburgh,Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The new bill, introduced by lawmaker Monica Lennon, must go through two more stages before it’s passed.

“Menstruation is normal. Free universal access to tampons, pads and reusable options should be normal, too. Period dignity for all is not radical or extreme, but is simply the right thing to do,” Lennon said during a debate of the bill.

Women would get pads and tampons for free through a government "period products scheme." That might mean a voucher or some other method "reasonably easy for applicants to follow" yet to be worked out, according to the bill.

The goal is to end “period poverty,” or the inability to afford or easily find pads and tampons. One in five women in the U.K. will struggle to access period products at some point in her life, Lennon noted.

In the U.S., a recent study found period products are a basic necessity that many low-income women lack. Almost two-thirds were unable to afford pads and tampons during the previous year, and about one-fifth experienced this problem every month.