Savannah Guthrie will need more surgery to fix eyesight after tear in her retina

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie will have to go back under the knife to fix her eyesight after an accident left her with a tear in her retina in November.

She was playing with her son Charley, now 3, when he accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train.

The anchor, 48, told People Magazine that her eyesight is still "not great," despite a previous operation, and she will need more procedures.

“I have to have a couple of follow-up surgeries, which is unfortunate but not unexpected,” she told the publication, adding that all the follow-ups are on hold due to the current coronavirus pandemic. “Hopefully by this summer, I’ll be able to take care of it and start getting back to a better place.”

At first, Savannah's doctors tried to treat the injury with lasers but she ended up having surgery on her right eye to repair the tear in her retina. She told People her eyesight still "isn’t where it was, and I think it’s getting worse.”

“Eventually I’m hopeful that when everything turns to normal, I’ll be able to schedule those surgeries and I’m hopeful there’ll be a big improvement,” she said. “I don’t think my eye will ever be the way it once was, but I think it will be much improved.”

She added one of the operations she'll need to have is cataract surgery.

“When you have this retinal detachment, most people will end up developing cataracts, obviously at a much younger age than would normally be expected,” she explained. “When you have cataracts, you get blurry spots and you notice it more and more. So I do.”

Savannah has previously expressed her gratitude to the health care workers who took care of her before, during and after her initial surgery and told People their work is what saved her sight.

“It saved my eye,” she told People. “If I hadn’t been able to have that surgery, I think I would have probably lost my vision in that eye. So yes, I’m very, very grateful and this is just one those things. It’s an inconvenience. It’s a story that keeps going on.”