Savannah Guthrie undergoing eye surgery to repair injured retina

Savannah Guthrie was not on TODAY Wednesday because she is undergoing retinal detachment surgery on her right eye following an accident involving her 2-year-old son late last month.

Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb announced on TODAY that Savannah had to have eye surgery on Wednesday after having undergone a series of laser treatments on the eye. Savannah's son, Charley, accidentally jabbed her in the right eye with the pointy end of a toy train.

We wish our @savannahguthrie a speedy recovery! She’s off today to have eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/ESHm7evToh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2019

"She's had some laser treatment, so now she's actually going through the surgery,'' Hoda said. "We wish for a very speedy recovery."

Hoda added that Savannah plans to keep everyone updated on her condition in the coming days.

Her doctors had initially hoped to avoid surgery by using laser treatments after she suffered a torn retina. Savannah estimated she had undergone about five laser treatments, but ultimately had to get surgery.

"The vision is getting better every day, but I'm still blurry,'' Savannah said Dec. 3 on TODAY during her last update on her condition. "Right now it's like having one contact (lens) in and (one) out. When it first started though, it was like a complete blur. I couldn't have seen anything."

Despite her impaired vision, Savannah was still was able to co-host this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

She previously missed two days on the show in late November in the immediate aftermath of the accident, which came when Charley was sitting in her lap and inadvertently hit her in the eye.

"They're essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery," she said at the time.

It's unclear exactly what type of retinal detachment surgery Savannah is undergoing. Dr. Annie Negrin, a board-certified ophthalmologist, said on TODAY last week that undergoing retinal surgery can involve having to be face down at all times for up to three weeks.