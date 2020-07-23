Savannah Guthrie can now see clearly for the first time months, an achievement she says brought her to tears post-surgery.

The TODAY co-anchor underwent cataract surgery Monday, her second eye procedure since November, when when her son, Charley, now 3, accidentally struck her with a toy train.

On TODAY Thursday, the mother of two opened up to Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly about her surgery, saying it was a success and her vision has already improved.

"I see close up really well," Savannah shared. "I can’t even believe it. I cried actually. It was so overwhelming and such a relief. And I think in the next week or two I’ll be able to see far away better once I get a prescription pair of glasses."

Savannah then described the moment she removed the bandage from her eye a day after the procedure.

"Tuesday morning, I went in and they took it off and ... handed me something to read, and I could see it, even the tiniest little print, and it was so bright," she said. "I was so grateful."

The emotion really kicked in when Savannah left the doctor's office with her husband, Michael Feldman.

"Mike and I walked out, and on the street corner, I just started sobbing because I was so glad. And I think what doctors do is amazing, and I’m so lucky," she added. "This was cataract surgery. People get it every day. It’s not even anything super-duper special, but boy, is it special to me."

The goal was to repair a blurry spot in her vision, which developed after she had retinal attachment surgery in December. Cataract surgery is common after retinal attachment surgery, but Savannah's had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a long time. I'm super excited," Savannah said Monday on TODAY before heading out for the operation. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract, I'll really be able to see, and I've had a hard time seeing."

She also shared with viewers how her vision has been in recent months months.

"It's kind of distorted, and then it's got a wavy thing, and then now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot," she explained. "Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better."