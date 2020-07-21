Savannah Guthrie shares photo after eye surgery: 'I'm still healing'

Savannah Guthrie wants viewers to know her latest eye surgery was "a success"!

The TODAY co-anchor underwent cataract surgery on her right eye Monday to repair her vision after tearing her retina last year. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself gazing at a bouquet of flowers to let fans know she was already seeing better.

"Seeing all the colors a little brighter today 🌸. I'm so grateful my surgery was a success! I'm still healing but already noticing a major improvement in my vision. My eyes are filled — with tears of joy!" wrote Savannah, who wears a cute straw hat in her pic.

The 48-year-old also thanked her surgeon, Dr. Ashley Brissette. "So much gratitude to my gifted surgeon @abrissettemd and her amazing team! See you later this week on TODAY! And when I say 'see you' — I really mean it. ❤️" she wrote.

Savannah underwent the half-hour surgery to repair a blurry spot that's persisted since she had retinal detachment surgery last December. Savannah's eye was injured in November when her son, Charley, now 3, accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train.

The surgery, which is common following the retinal procedure she had, had been in the works for a while but had to be pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a long time. I'm super excited," Savannah told TODAY viewers on Monday. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract, I'll really be able to see, and I've had a hard time seeing."

Savannah described how her vision has been in the months since the complication developed. "It's kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing, and then now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot," she said. "Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better."

Though she took Tuesday off to recover, Savannah promised to be back on the air as soon as her eye had healed. "Hopefully, next time I see you, I'll really see you!" she joked.