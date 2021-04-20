Savannah Guthrie shares photo from 'one last teeny tiny eye surgery﻿'

Savannah Guthrie revealed she had to undergo one more eye surgery connected to an eye injury she sustained in 2019.

“one last teeny tiny eye surgery and I’m back in business!!!” Savannah wrote on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself with a clear, plastic cover taped over her left eye.

“This should be the last one!” she said of her latest procedure.

Savannah injured her eye in November 2019 when her then-2-year-old son, Charley, accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train.

The accident left her with a torn retina and vision loss. After a series of laser procedures, she underwent retinal detachment surgery in December 2019.

Then, last July, she underwent cataract surgery, a common follow-up procedure to retinal detachment surgery.

"It's been a long time, I'm super excited," Savannah said on TODAY before her cataract surgery last year. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I'll really be able to see, and I've had a hard time seeing."

“It’s kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing, and now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot," she added. "Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better."

Her cataract surgery improved her vision, which she said was “overwhelming and such a relief.”

“(They) handed me something to read, and I could see it, even the tiniest little print, and it was so bright," she said on TODAY. "I was so grateful."

“Mike and I walked out, and on the street corner, I just started sobbing because I was so glad. And I think what doctors do is amazing, and I’m so lucky," she added. "This was cataract surgery. People get it every day. It’s not even anything super-duper special, but boy, is it special to me."