Savannah Guthrie's vision is improving but still blurry after a series of laser treatments to repair a torn retina she suffered late last month.

The TODAY anchor gave an update on her condition Monday as she continues to heal from the injury, which happened when Savannah's son, Charley, accidentally jabbed her in the right eye with the pointy end of a toy train.

"The vision is getting better every day, but I'm still blurry,'' Savannah said during a chat with her co-anchors. "Right now it's like having one contact (lens) in and (one) out. When it first started though, it was like a complete blur. I couldn't have seen anything."

Savannah estimated she's had five laser treatments, which doctors have sought in an attempt to avoid having to perform retina surgery, which can be serious.

"I've been basically going every day for more laser (treatments),'' she said. "They were actually not sure it had worked at all (at first) and thought I was going to have to have this surgery."

Despite her impaired vision, Savannah still was able to co-host the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Hoda Kotb last week.

Dr. Annie Negrin, a board-certified ophthalmologist, had a positive outlook, saying she expected Savannah to make a full recovery.

"You got really lucky,'' she said on TODAY Monday. "Long term, she should be fine. If the tear's small enough that it could be lasered in the office, then we just need to wait a couple weeks for it to heal."

Undergoing retinal surgery involves having to be face down at all times for up to three weeks, which Savannah has likely avoided, Negrin said.

"Your eyesight should get a lot better,'' she said. "The retina wasn't detached for that long, and so now it can kind of get its blood supply. You should do really well."

Negrin also advised that anyone who experiences symptoms of a retina issue, such as flashing lights or a lot of floaters all at once, should go see an ophthalmologist immediately.