Sign up for our newsletter

Get well soon, Savannah!

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram Thursday that the reason she has been out of work all week is because she has pneumonia.

"Well. It’s pneumonia,'' she wrote. "Explains a lot."

Her caption accompanied a graphic reading, "Pneumonia strikes like a man-eating shark led by its pilot fish the common cold."

Earlier this week, Savannah shared a sweet get-well card that she got from one of her children, presumably her 5-year-old daughter Vale, after she had to call out sick on Monday.

"When your little one makes you a get well card," she wrote on Instagram.

TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who is on maternity leave, fretted in the Instagram comments that she may have gotten Savannah sick.

"OH NO," Jenna wrote. "Did I give it to you???"

Pneumonia is marked by symptoms like chest pain while breathing, fatigue, nausea, fever, chills, sweating and a phlegmy cough, and it's most commonly caused by viruses and bacteria.

Most people recover from pneumonia after several weeks, so here's hoping that Savannah and her bright smile are back on TODAY soon!