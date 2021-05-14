Distanced no more! Savannah and Hoda sitting closer after CDC issues new rules

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are closer than ever.

Well, maybe not ever —but on Friday the TODAY co-anchors, who are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, were closer than they've been in a long time after moving their desk chairs back to their more traditional distance for the first time in many months.

Moving back to sit side by side is in concert with Thursday's announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, in most instances, proving the vaccine does work.

Savannah and Hoda are fully vaccinated and celebrating the end of social distancing! TODAY

"How long have we been waiting for this moment?" Savannah said at the top of the show Friday, while she grabbed Hoda's hand.

"We are doing it. We used to sit on these separate edges," Hoda said, pointing to both ends of their desk.

"Six feet apart, for about 15 months," Savannah said.

"Your breath smells minty fresh," Hoda joked, alluding to the fact they are sitting near each other. "This feels really, really good."

TODAY viewers had grown accustomed to seeing Savannah and Hoda sitting at the desk while 6 feet apart. TODAY

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky revealed the CDC's new guidance in a media briefing Thursday afternoon.

"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," Walensky said. "Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines, and our understanding of how the virus spreads, that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."