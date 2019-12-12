Savannah Guthrie gives update after eye surgery

Savannah Guthrie is on the mend after she underwent retinal detachment surgery following an accident with son Charley, 3, last month.

The TODAY anchor had the surgery Wednesday and later shared a picture of herself and Charley following the procedure.

Savannah, seen here with Charley, is recovering after having surgery for a detached retina. Savannah Guthrie

"That's kind of how Savannah has to stay. When you have that kind of surgery, you kind of have to be immobile," Hoda Kotb said on TODAY Thursday. "So that's how she's going to be for the next little bit."

Hoda and Craig Melvin also said Charley and daughter Vale, 5, are doing their best to make sure their mother has a speedy recovery.

"Two little nurses taking good care of her," Craig said. "And apparently, Vale is singing songs, as well."

On Wednesday night, Savannah posted an update on her Instagram page along with a photo of a note Vale wrote.

"This is my 'out of office' message," she captioned the photo, which read, "Nobody can come in to my mommys room."

Savannah also explained just what happened and made sure to thank her husband, Michael Feldman.

"Turns out I had to have surgery today because I had a massive tear in my retina and retina detachment," she added. "I am home resting for a while. Very grateful to my doctors, prayers of good friends and my husband @feldmike who has swooped in like a superhero."

Savannah's eye injury occurred last month when Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train while he was sitting in her lap. She missed two days on TODAY and underwent multiple laser treatments to avoid surgery, but ultimately she went under the knife.

Even though she had vision problems, Savannah still served as co-host of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"The vision is getting better every day, but I'm still blurry,'' Savannah said Dec. 3 on TODAY. "Right now it's like having one contact (lens) in and (one) out. When it first started though, it was like a complete blur. I couldn't have seen anything.

"They're essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully, and really trying hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery."

Get well soon, Savannah!