Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Actress Sarah Hyland first opened about her battle with kidney dysplasia back in 2012, when she revealed that she'd been given a second chance at life when her father donated his kidney to her in April of that year.

Now the "Modern Family" star has opened up again, this time revealing that her first kidney transplant was only half the story.

"What most people don't know is that about two years ago, I went into rejection," she told Self magazine in an emotional and revealing cover story. "Saying that out loud is weird. Whoa! I don't cry."

But a video from that interview shows that speaking about it all hit her hard and brought tears to her eyes.

"We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney," Hyland explained. "But they basically said the transplanted kidney was like a house that caught on fire. You can't un-burn a house."

The cause of the rejection remains unknown, but it left her with few options. Initially, she required 12 hours of dialysis each week to filter her blood and maintain her health, until eventually, she had to find another match — and she did, thanks to her brother, Ian, 23.

But that life-saving prospect still felt devastating to her.

"I was very depressed," the 28-year-old recalled. "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does. ... For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."

Hyland's medical needs, which began long before her first transplant, had always left her feeling like a "burden," like someone who had "to be looked after." Accepting the gift of life from her brother only intensified those feelings at first.

Ian, however, had a very different perspective on that.

"When Sarah first told me that she would need a second transplant, the initial wave of fear was washed over by a sense of resolution,” he told the magazine. "I only cared about Sarah knowing that I had her back and that she was going to be OK."

And while he admitted that the thought of having one of his kidneys removed was an "intimidating" one, "if it saves the life of someone you care about, anything is worth it."

Hyland's recovery from the second transplant wasn't easy, but she rallied with the help of her brother — and someone else.

Just three days before that surgery, she met her now-partner, Wells Adams.

"He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital," she recalled. "He's seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that."

And she credits him with helping her to see herself differently.

"I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes," she said, thinking back to their early days together. "Because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

Months later, in December of 2017, without explaining any details to her fans at the time, Hyland took to Instagram and revealed that it had been "the hardest/worst year" of her life.

But she added that she'd decided to "continue fighting" and that she was finally "the happiest" she'd ever been.