Popular Trader Joe's snack linked to salmonella outbreak

A popular salami stick snack primarily sold at Trader Joe's is being linked to a salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Citterio Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks were determined to be a likely cause of a salmonella outbreak after at least eight people, who were interviewed about the foods they ate before they got sick, said they likely ate the meat snacks.

While the salami sticks are not under recall, the CDC advised anyone who still has them in their pantry or refrigerator to throw away the remaining product and wash any dishes the meat may have touched.

NEW SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Do not eat Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks with any best-by date. They were mainly sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores. For more info: https://t.co/dnYd0YhkvU pic.twitter.com/qCRHD21Pdr — CDC (@CDCgov) October 23, 2021

At least 20 cases of salmonella, including three hospitalizations, have been reported, according to the CDC. The agency advised the number of sick people is likely much higher, since many people can recover from salmonella without being tested or needing medical care.

The outbreak has been tracked to at least eight states, including California, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Kansas, according to the latest alert.

While the snacks are primarily sold at Trader Joe's, the CDC said the brand could also be on the shelves at other grocers.

Salmonella symptoms can start anytime from six hours to six days after a person swallows the bacteria. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Those experiencing more severe symptoms like a fever higher than 102 degrees, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting or dehydration are advised to to seek medical attention.

Most people are able to recover in four to seven days on their own, however the CDC warned children under 5, seniors and people with weakened immune systems may need medical attention.