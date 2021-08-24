Salmonella outbreak in 17 states linked to Italian-style meats, CDC says

A pair of salmonella outbreaks connected to Italian-style meats that have sickened 36 people across 17 states are being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said in a news release on Tuesday that people in both outbreaks reported eating salami, prosciutto and other meats found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments. The investigation has not yet determined which specific products are contaminated or if the outbreaks are linked to the same food source.

No deaths have been reported, but 12 people out of the 36 who became sick had to be hospitalized, according to the CDC.

The agency recommends heating all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until steaming hot before eating if you are at a higher risk of severe illness. People 65 and over, children under 5 and those with weakened immune systems or taking medication that lower's the bodies ability to fight germs are considered to be at a higher risk for severe illness from salmonella.

Severe salmonella symptoms include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting and signs of dehydration.

The CDC recommends contacting your health provider immediately if you're experiencing any of the severe symptoms, as most people infected with salmonella get a fever, stomach cramps and diarrhea and recover within four to seven days without treatment. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria.

The latest outbreak comes after the CDC warned backyard poultry farmers in May not to "kiss or snuggle backyard poultry" or eat or drink around them because it can spread salmonella germs into their mouths and result in illness.

