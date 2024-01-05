The CDC is warning consumers about a salmonella contamination linked to charcuterie meats.

On Jan. 5, the public health agency announced that salmonella had been identified in a sample of charcuterie meats by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The bacteria was found in Busseto Foods’ ready-to-eat charcuterie meats from a meat processing business based in Barzano, Italy.

Busseto Charcuterie Sampler Courtesy CDC

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. recalled 11,097 pounds of a Busseto Foods’ ready-to-eat charcuterie samplers that were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers based out of Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

So far, 24 illnesses and five hospitalizations in 14 states have been linked to the outbreak.

“Testing is being conducted to determine if the Salmonella in the sample is the outbreak strain,” the CDC’s alert reads.

Which charcuterie products were recalled?

18-oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa”

LOT Code L075330300 with “best by” date of April 27, 2024 —product sold with two 9-oz. packages as a twin pack

All products have establishment numbers “EST. 7543B” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s mark of inspection and “EST. #47967” on the package

All items were sent to Sam’s Club distribution centers based out of Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas

For more details, you can find the USDA's recall notice here.

What do I do if a product is recalled?

The CDC is instructing consumers to throw away recalled items or return them to their place of purchase and to wash all affected surfaces and containers with soapy water.

Symptoms of salmonella infection

For most people, salmonellosis symptoms usually start six hours to six days after being infected and last four to seven days.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

Dehydration

In most people, symptoms will resolve on their own in four to seven days, but they can become severe and lead to hospitalization, TODAY previously reported. Children under five, adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women are at the highest risk for severe infection, per the CDC.

The CDC recommends that people seek medical care if they experience any of the following symptoms: