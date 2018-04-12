Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak recalled due to possible bone fragments

Officials are worried people may have the steaks, which were shipped to stores nationwide, in their freezers.

by A. Pawlowski
The recalled Salisbury steaks were produced March 10.Banquet

Salisbury steak lovers should check their freezers before making dinner.

Conagra Brands is recalling about 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products made of poultry, pork and beef that may be contaminated with pieces of bone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday.

The company discovered the problem after it received several complaints from consumers and three reports of “minor oral injury” from those who ate the products.

Salisbury steak dinners recalled after reports of bone fragments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement that it is worried people may still have these dinners in their freezers. The steaks were produced March 10 and shipped to stores around the country.

What to look for:

Recalled product: 27-ounce cartons with plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing six pieces, labeled “Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy Made With Chicken, Pork And Beef — Grill Marks Added.”

Lot code: 5006 8069 10 05

Best by date printed on the package: Sept. 1, 2019

If you bought these steaks, don’t eat them! Throw them away or return the cartons to the store where you bought them. If you have any questions about the recall, call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.

