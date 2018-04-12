The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement that it is worried people may still have these dinners in their freezers. The steaks were produced March 10 and shipped to stores around the country.

What to look for:

Recalled product: 27-ounce cartons with plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing six pieces, labeled “Banquet Family Size 6 Salisbury Steaks & Brown Gravy Made With Chicken, Pork And Beef — Grill Marks Added.”

Lot code: 5006 8069 10 05

Best by date printed on the package: Sept. 1, 2019

If you bought these steaks, don’t eat them! Throw them away or return the cartons to the store where you bought them. If you have any questions about the recall, call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014.