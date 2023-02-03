50,000 pounds of salami and other deli meats recalled due listeria concerns

Nearly 53,000 pounds of salami and other ready-to-eat sausage products are being recalled due to concerns over listeria contamination.

Rhode Island-based manufacturer Daniele International LLC issued the recall after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found Listeria monocytogenes bacteria on surfaces that came into contact with products, according to a release from FSIS.

Certain charcuterie-style sausage products under the brands of Frederik’s by Meijer, Boar’s Head, Colameco’s and Del Duca are included in the recall.

Products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 54” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall includes products manufactured from May 23, 2022 through Nov. 25, 2022, and shipped to stores nationwide between Dec. 23, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2023.

See the full list of recalled products here.

The FSIS noted that here have been “no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

The agency is advising people to check their refrigerators for these products, and to throw them away or return them to where they bought them.

This recall comes a few months after a listeria outbreak tied to deli meats and cheeses infected at least 16 people with Listeria monocytogenes.

That outbreak involved sliced meats and cheese purchased at various deli counters in New York, California, Illinois, and three other states.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which can lead to fever, loss of balance and gastrointestinal issues, among other symptoms, according to FSIS.

A listeria infection can be especially dangerous for pregnant people and newborns, older people, and those with suppressed immune systems.

The latest salami recall is the second food recall involving processed meats to be announced this week.

On Feb. 1, Conagra Brands also recalled about 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that could lead to contamination.