Sadie Robertson revealed on Instagram earlier this week that she tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant, calling it one of the "most challenging" experiences she's ever had.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star, 23, who's expecting her first child with husband Christian Huff, shared more candid details about her "terrible" ordeal during Wednesday's episode of her "WHOA That’s Good" podcast.

Joining Robertson were her mom, Korie Robertson, 47, and her sister, Bella Robertson, 18, who both also battled COVID-19 along with multiple other family members.

After learning several loved ones tested positive for the virus, Sadie Robertson initially tested negative. But she began to worry when husband Huff came down with a fever. "I was like, 'OK, oh no, here it comes,' and sure enough, two days later I was full-on COVID," she recalled.

The reality star went on to describe her harrowing symptoms, many of which overlapped with those her mom and sister experienced.

"Mine started with a really bad headache," she said. "Like, a different kind of headache than I've ever had. It was like a migraine-like behind my eye ... Then I got the cough. My throat was, like, so red and on fire. The throat pain, oh my god, it was worse than strep throat ... it was terrible."

Her symptoms also included loss of taste and smell, fever, body aches, insomnia, brain fog and "weird dreams."

"I was, like, scared of my dreams. My dreams were so vivid and intense," said Robertson.

At the same time she was battling COVID, Robertson was also experiencing morning sickness. The combination became so intense, her mother urged her to go to the hospital to be certain she and her baby were safe.

"Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated," she said. "At this point, when I was dehydrated and my chest pain had gotten really bad so I could barely talk and ... (Korie) came over and was like, 'You need to go to the hospital.'"

In addition to debilitating physical symptoms, both Robertson and her mom struggled with depression.

"All the physical pain ... on top of the loneliness of it and the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I've never experienced before," said Robertson. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot."

"It's really a dark sickness," she added.

The Louisiana native asked listeners to have compassion for those suffering from COVID-19.

"If you hear of somebody who has COVID, just be empathetic to each person individually because different people experience different things," she said.

Robertson and her guests concluded the episode by urging fans to wear face masks to reduce their chances of contracting the disease.

"I am a very healthy person. I exercise a lot. I eat pretty good. I take care of myself. I honestly thought if I got COVID it would not be that bad ... But no, I had it horribly," said Robertson.

"So don't think you're just going to be fine... it is a really tough sickness that you don't want to get."