Sabra Dipping Company, LLC, the maker of the popular Sabra hummus, has recalled approximately 2,100 tubs of its classic hummus after a routine test by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) revealed a potential salmonella contamination. The recall was announced Monday with the FDA stating that the decision to call back the 10-ounce tubs of hummus was voluntary, and that Sabra is working in partnership with them.

The recall is limited to one single SKU of the brand's 10-ounce classic hummus with the UPC number 300067. The product was produced on Feb. 10, 2021 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight with a “best before” date of April 26.

"No other Sabra products are affected by this recall," said the company. "This product was distributed to 16 states. The product is over halfway through its shelf life. It’s unlikely you’ll find this product on the shelf."

Sabra stressed that so far no one has reported any illness or complaints in connection with the hummus.

Consuming food contaminated with salmonella can result in salmonellosis. Common symptoms of this condition include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment. According to the Mayo Clinic, salmonella infection can cause dehydration, which for some can require hospitalization. But typically, people with salmonella do not exhibit any symptoms unless they have a weakened immune system.

"Salmonella infection usually isn't life-threatening," said the Mayo Clinic. "However, in certain people — especially infants and young children, older adults, transplant recipients, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems — the development of complications can be dangerous."

The 16 states where the hummus in question was distributed are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Customers who purchased the specific recalled product should return it to the place of purchase or visit the Sabra recall website for more information.

Consumers can also contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.