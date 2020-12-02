Ryan Sutter opens up about symptoms of monthslong mystery illness: 'I feel worse'

Ryan Sutter is letting fans know how sick he’s feeling.

Sutter, who married original “Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter in 2003 after she picked him on the reality series, has been under the weather for months due to a mystery illness.

In a trio of Instagram posts Tuesday, Sutter, 46, provided some context about how he fell ill while training to resume his career as a firefighter in Denver.

“Towards the end of that process I felt more and more worn out and began feeling occasional ‘flu like’ symptoms,” he wrote in his first post. “I was tested for COVID multiple times but never tested positive. I completed the academy and believed/hoped I would begin to recover and feel better. It’s been five months now and, if anything, I feel worse.

“Though I am functional and continue to work my regular fire schedule, I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue — sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good.”

Sutter, who has two children with Trista, son Maxwell, 13, and daughter Blakesley, 11, wrote that he’s undergone a battery of tests, but hasn’t received any concrete diagnosis.

“I have had several blood tests and a CT scan. I have a high ANA Titer and low WBC but nothing else has proven anything conclusive. I am not taking any medications, maintain a healthy diet and am doing my best to get rest. Most days I feel about 70%. Somedays I feel a bit better and somedays I can barely get out of bed. I don’t believe I have anything contagious as no one else in my family has been sick nor has anyone I have worked with or associated with been sick.”

His second post featured a selfie, in which he reflected on the fact there are many people going through the same thing.

“Take Aways - I appear to be sick for some unknown reason. I do not appear to be alone in this experience. The number of people who share a similar story to mine is incredible," he wrote.

“I am concerned that we are bearing witness to the effects of our lifestyles and the relative lack of understanding as to how we live on a daily basis influences our health and well being and the health and well being of others? In the pursuit of answers to my personal situation, I hope I might be of some help to all those suffering in similar ways as I am now acutely sympathetic.”

Sutter wrapped things up in the third post that included a selfie of him and his wife.

“In Conclusion - I have spent the better part of my life challenging my personal limits. As a result I feel well prepared to take on my current health situation. I have a strong support group and the best wife in the world. Please don’t worry about me. I will be fine,” he wrote.

“If you must worry, worry about each other," he continued. "Support each other. Be there for each other. The outpouring of support I have received has been humbling and therapeutic. I could not be more grateful. I can not imagine the healing power that amount of love and caring would have on the world should we all choose to apply it? Maybe let’s find out...”

Sutter expounded on his medical condition in his Instagram stories when he thanked people for their support and said he and Trista are continuing to seek answers for what ails him.

“I can tell you that I’ve been sort of feeling this way for several months and that Trista and I have looked into lots of things, continue to look into things, everything from Lyme disease to immune disorders, autoimmune disorders, viruses, bacterias, cancers and all sorts of stuff, hoping to find, hopefully, a simple solution or a solution at all,” he said.

“I sympathize with everybody going through this type of situation. It’s new to me, but there’s a lot of people, it turns out, that it’s not new to and it’s hard, it’s definitely hard,” he added.