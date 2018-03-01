Ryan Reynolds opens up about his lifelong battle with anxiety

Reynolds, 41, admits he hides his anxiety behind his wry humor, often on display on his social media accounts.

Last year, after opening up about his disorder to Variety, Reynolds credited his wife, actress Blake Lively, with helping him through the darker times.

"I'm lucky to have her around just to keep me sane,” he told the publication. The couple have two children.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Reynolds told the Times that he has dealt with his anxiety during promotional interviews and talk-show appearances by doing many of the interviews in character as Deadpool. He said he also uses the meditation app, Headspace.

But he said it also helps that he knows his anxiety will lift as soon as walks onstage.

“When the curtain opens, I turn on this knucklehead, and he kind of takes over and goes away again once I walk off set,” he said.

“That’s that great self-defense mechanism. I figure if you’re going to jump off a cliff, you might as well fly.”