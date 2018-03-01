Ryan Reynolds opens up about his lifelong battle with anxiety

“I have anxiety, I’ve always had anxiety,” Reynolds said in a New York Times profile in which he admits being a nervous wreck on many days.

“Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.”

Reynolds is among a growing list of high-profile celebrities who have raised awareness about anxiety disorders, which affect 40 million adults throughout the country.

TODAY’s Carson Daly revealed his lifelong struggle with generalized anxiety disorder earlier this year after being inspired by NBA star Kevin Love. The 29-year-old Cleveland Cavalier opened up in a personal essay about a panic attack that forced him to take a closer look at his mental health. Love said he hopes that by revealing his journey, it will help others in need, particularly men and boys, to seek help.