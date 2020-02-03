Rush Limbaugh reveals that he's fighting advanced lung cancer

Talk show host Rush Limbaugh told listeners Monday that he's suffering from advanced lung cancer.

The 69-year-old conservative firebrand said he plans to keep doing his show as much as possible in between treatments.

"I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer, diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on Jan. 20," he said.

Limbaugh said he first started feeling under the weather around his birthday on Jan. 12. He said he considered keeping his cancer under wraps, but opted to announce it rather then raise suspicion when he takes time off for treatment.

"And I wish I didn't have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing," he said. "Because I don't like making this about me. But there are going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here because I'm undergoing treatment or I'm reacting to treatment."

"I don't want to burden anybody with it and I haven't wanted to. But it is what it is. And you know me, I'm the mayor of Real-ville," he said.

"So this has happened. And my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day. Because that's the source of my greatest satisfaction."