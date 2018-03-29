Roseanne Barr was told she was going blind — but here's what was really going on

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

The TV show "Roseanne" isn't the only thing coming back into Roseanne Barr's life. So is the idea of lifelong eyesight.

Years after being told she was losing her sight to glaucoma and another eye disease, Roseanne Barr learned she was given a wrong diagnosis and won't go blind after all.

The actress found out the news after visiting a different doctor last year, she told People magazine.

“She told me I don’t have macular degeneration, but rather a mole on the inside of my eye that’s growing, and that’s why my vision is narrowing,” Barr said in an interview appearing in this week's issue. “Probably in the next year or so I can get it removed. I have a bad eye, but I’m not losing my eyesight.”

Roseanne Barr, who said she was misdiagnosed in 2015, learned last year she wasn't going blind. AP

Barr, 65, said because her father has macular degeneration, she didn’t find her 2015 diagnosis surprising.

“I just accepted it. It was a way better diagnosis than some of my friends were getting,” she said. “It’s not deadly. I didn’t take it too badly.”

Macular degeneration is a common eye condition that affects the ability to see objects straight ahead of them, according to the to the National Eye Institute. It’s a leading cause of vision loss among those 50 and older.