Rose McGowan shared on Twitter that she was stung by a murder hornet.

The former "Charmed" star wrote, "I was just stung by a Murder Hornet. Incredible pain, right arm and leg going numb. Heart racing. Any tips?"

The 47-year-old actor followed this up with a photo of the insect that stung her. Someone in the comments responded saying the insect pictured was a European hornet, or vespa crabro, adding "they look very similar."

"Here lies Murder Hornet," McGowan wrote in the caption of the photo. "I smashed you five times with big books and you still look pretty. What are you?! Pain scale 9.7 out of 10."

She later added in a subsequent tweet, "Update on Murder Hornet situation - My vision is now fuzzy. My balance is off. I am in the middle of nowhere. My body is sweating, stomach cramping."

After a social media user challenged her hornet sting, she responded, "I live in a jungle in Mexico."

Later, she shared video of the hornet, showing that despite being smashed, it was still moving. "Omg i broke a sweat smashing it. It will not die," she wrote in the caption.

"It's shell doesn't splatter it's guts out when you smash it," she said in the video, that contained profane language. "What the f-k are you?"

In May 2020, an invasion of giant two-inch hornets, known as "murder hornets," went viral after a New York Times report was published on efforts to stop the species from attacking honey bees. The giant insects get their ferocious name because they have the potential to annihilate honeybee populations.

"They're like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face," said Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at the Washington State University's department of entomology.

The giant hornet, or vespa mandarinia, was first spotted in the United States in December 2019, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. The insects are native to Japan.

Later on Saturday, McGowan shared some tips a Twitter user DM'd her on how to deal with "a killer hornet sting."