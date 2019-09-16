Rod Stewart has let fans know about a serious health issue that he has overcome.

The Grammy winner, 74, told fans Saturday at a charity show for the ­Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation that he is now healthy after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer a couple of years ago.

Stewart was onstage at the U.K. event with former Faces bandmates Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones when he revealed the news.

Stewart, seen here in 2013, credits early screening as a big reason he no longer has prostate cancer. Joseph Okpako / WireImage

“Two years ago, I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer,” he revealed to a surprised crowd.

“No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear now, simply because I went for an early, early — and I caught it early. But I have so many tests and things,” the "Forever Young" singer said.

He then implored the men in the crowd to make sure they take care of themselves.

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done,” he joked.

“If you’re positive and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face ... I mean, I’ve worked for two years and just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me,” the father of eight said.

“Somebody up there likes us, Rod,” Wood, who has had lung cancer, said before the two men exchanged a hug.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among American men aside from non-melanoma skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and roughly 13% of American men will be diagnosed with it. African American men are particularly vulnerable to getting it.

Stewart previously underwent surgery for thyroid cancer in 2000.