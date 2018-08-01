Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Like most people, Danielle McNair had never heard of Rocky Mountain spotted fever until she noticed her son's strange symptoms following a tick bite.

It started on May 10, when her toddler, 5-year-old Mason McNair, was at his grandparents' house near LaGrange, Georgia. While getting ready for bath time, his grandparents noticed a tick inside Mason’s belly button.

The tick was properly removed, but Mason’s belly button became red and swollen. McNair, 27, took Mason to the doctor the next day and he was given antibiotic medication to take for the next 10 days.

Symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever include rash, fever, headache, nausea, stomach pain, muscle pain and lack of appetite. Courtesy of Danielle McNair

On the last day of the antibiotic treatment, however, Mason developed a rash, fever, fatigue, diarrhea and stomach pain.

“It really just looked like heat rash. We had been outside that weekend, it was really hot,” McNair said.

By 9 p.m., things started to get worse. The rash spread.

“In 18 hours, it went from nothing to what you see in the pictures. Clearly, something was wrong,” she said.

According to McNair, the family’s pediatrician said the rash was a delayed reaction to the antibiotic and that it could take up to six weeks to clear.

But the doctor’s diagnosis didn’t sit well with her.

The spots covered Mason's upper body. Courtesy of Danielle McNair

“I wasn’t satisfied with the answer. I started to do my online search. I called my sister, who is a veterinarian,” she said.

Her sister encouraged her to do more research and urge the doctor and medical team to conduct a tick panel, or a blood test that can help identify tick-borne illnesses.

“I did more research and found that all of his symptoms and the timeline of them all fit that diagnosis,” she said. “So that’s when I realized that’s what my son has.”

She suspected her son had Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a type of spotted fever group rickettsioses, which can lead to the amputation of arms, legs, fingers or toes, hearing loss, paralysis or mental disability.