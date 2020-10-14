Robin Williams' son Zak on deep depression after dad's death: 'I was traumatized'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Zak Williams has shared his emotional journey from the dark days of drinking heavily following his father's death to becoming a husband and father in the last two years.

The oldest son of comic legend Robin Williams spoke to People about how he tried to cope after his father died by suicide in 2014 while suffering from Lewy body dementia.

Zak Williams has opened up about his struggles following the death of his father, Robin Williams, in 2014. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"I was deeply unhappy and feeling extremely isolated and broken," Zak Williams said. "I was traumatized."

His drinking escalated to where he sought help.

"Ultimately, I found that if I continued living that way, it wasn't a life that was worth living," he said. "Something had to give."

Williams, 37, said he is in a different place now after getting married on Oct. 10 to Olivia June, whom he met four years ago while enduring the difficult time following his father's death.

The couple also have a 1-year-old son, McLaurin "Mickey" Clement Williams, whose first name is a tribute to Robin Williams, whose middle name was McLaurin.

I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/ANtAW109zg — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) October 11, 2020

"I'm thrilled to have a family and live the life that I always wanted to live," he told People. "I've learned I'm not broken. Despite experiencing traumatic events, I can recover. And I am now on a path of healing and being the person I always wanted to be."

Their wedding in Los Angeles also came on World Mental Health Day, which was fitting given Williams has been an advocate for removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He has been working with Inseparable, a coalition working to guarantee all Americans access to quality, affordable mental health care.