Rob Lowe commemorates 33 years of sobriety with reflective post

Rob Lowe is reflecting on the “tribe” that helped him along his journey to recovery as he marks 33 years of sobriety.

In honor of the special milestone, the 59-year-old actor shared an uplifting message on Instagram about his road to sobriety and how those who are currently battling addiction should not give up.

“33 years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey,” he began in the May 10 post. “My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun.”

He continued, “If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!”

The “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor’s post included a selfie that showed him floating in the ocean with a beautiful sunset behind him.

Son John Owen Lowe, 28, congratulated his dad in the comments.

He wrote, “Proud of your recovery.” He then joked about his dad’s photo choice and added, “Opposite feeling about this selfie.”

Rob Lowe and his son are on their recovery journeys together as the younger Lowe recently received his five-year sobriety chip.

“The West Wing” star surprised his son by presenting him with the chip on “The Drew Barrymore Show” last month.

Rob and John Owen Lowe, who are co-stars in the new Netflix comedy “Unstable,” appeared on the talk show on April 6 and spoke to host Drew Barrymore about the importance of sobriety in their lives.

Rob Lowe said he and his son “share” their recovery experience before he revealed to the crowd that he had John Owen Lowe’s five-year chip in his pocket.

“Johnny’s got five years in and in fact, Johnny’s five-year birthday was on Saturday. And Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip,” the “St. Elmo’s Fire” star announced.

The two hugged and Rob Lowe told his son, “I love you. I’m proud of you, buddy.”

John Owen Lowe started to get emotional. “I’m speechless,” the actor and television writer said. “I usually have a witty retort, I don’t have one for that. That was very nice of you.”

Both Lowes have opened up in the past about their struggles with addiction.

In January 2022, John Owen Lowe told People that he leaned on his dad as he worked to get sober.

“On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me,” he shared at the time. “I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I’m sober and living a healthy lifestyle.”

He praised his dad and said, “He never gave up on me.”

When Rob Lowe has commemorated his anniversaries in the past on social media, he has also given his family credit for their role in helping him stay “drug and alcohol free.”

During an appearance Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in 2021, Rob Lowe pointed out that family is important, but ultimately people battling addiction have to want to help themselves.

“Unfortunately, no one can get healthy for their job or for their relationship or because of their court case or because of mom or dad or sister or brother,” he explained. “They can only do it when they want to do it. Honestly.”