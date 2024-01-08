Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

Al Roker enlisted the help of a very special guest to kick off the Start TODAY's new 100-mile challenge.

As Al and Stephanie Mansour, TODAY fitness contributor, walked the streets of Manhattan to announce the new challenge on Monday, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski crashed the party.

Donning a blue suit, gray coat and an orange Start TODAY hat, Gronkowski cheered on the group as they rounded the corner of 49th St. and made their way to the TODAY plaza.

Gronkowski joins the Start TODAY team on a walk around New York City. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

After explaining that she's put together several indoor walking workouts for viewers, Mansour asked Gronkowski if he could demonstrate one of the exercises called the NFL shuffle.

Gronkowski then got in place with Mansour by his side. Bending forward, he began stomping his feet and shaking his hands as he showed off the spirited move. Al joined in and Gronkowski kicked things up a notch, moving even more.

Al was in for quite the surprise when the NFL veteran said, "Go make that tackle!" and lunged at him.

“I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” Al joked.

“Al’s down for the rest of the year,” Gronkowski teased.

Mansour posted about this morning's walk on her Instagram page. @starttoday_ via Instagram

Later during the 3rd Hour of TODAY, Sheinelle Jones asked Al if he was expecting the football pro to play-tackle him, he said no.

"He hit me with probably a hundredth of (his strength) and I still thought I was going to die. And I just thought, 'This is it,'" Al joked.

"At one point I thought he was gonna throw you over the building," Sheinelle teased.

What is the 100-mile challenge?

To kick off the new year, the Start TODAY team is challenging viewers and readers to walk 100 miles over the course of this month.

Sound daunting? It doesn't have to be. One hundred miles in one month breaks down to 6,500 steps a day, which is the equivalent of a 5K a day.

Your steps are also cumulative, so if you need a break one day, you can make things up on the next day.

Want to learn more? Sign up for the Start TODAY newsletter.