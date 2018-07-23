Ritz Crackers products recalled over potential salmonella contamination

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Craving Ritz Cracker Sandwiches or Ritz Bits? Check the package before you take a bite.

Mondelēz Global, the parent company of the popular brand, is recalling a number of varieties of the crackers as a precaution. The problem is whey powder, an ingredient in all of the affected products. The whey powder supplier has recalled the food additive because it may be contaminated with salmonella, the company noted.

A salmonella infection causes diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. The problems usually appear 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated food. Some people are more vulnerable to infection than others, including young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Here are the recalled products. They come in various sizes and with various "best when used by" dates:

Ritz Bits Cheese

Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches With Cheese

Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches With White Cheddar Cheese

Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches With Cream Cheese

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety

These products have been sold in the U.S., including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There are no reports of anyone falling ill and the recall is being done as a precaution, the company said.

If you have any of the products listed above, don’t eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store. If you have any questions, call the company at 1-844-366-1171 for more information. You can also check the company’s recall notice for more details, including the "best when used by" dates stamped on the affected packages.