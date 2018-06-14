Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

For Richard Engel’s son, even the smallest of steps can represent a leap in progress.

The chief foreign correspondent for NBC News retweeted some great news his wife shared about improvements their 2-year-old son, Henry, demonstrated at a recent speech and language therapy session.

“He’s getting the hang of drinking from a straw and continues practicing a low tech version of eyegaze (soon to go high tech in addition) Go H!!” wrote Engel’s wife, Mary Forrest, who cheered on her son’s progress in what she called a "proud mom post."

Earlier this year, Engel spoke publicly about Henry's rare genetic disorder "which doctors have told us will require him to have life-long care on the level of caring for a baby."

The condition, a variation of Rett syndrome, currently does not have a treatment or cure. But Henry attends daily physical and occupational therapy sessions, including several at a hospital, to help stimulate his senses.

Engel boasted about his wife, Henry's full-time care provider, in the tweet, in which he called her “the best Mom Henry could ever wish for. His advocate, champion and cuddler-in-chief.”