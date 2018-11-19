Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

You'll never look at an eight of diamonds playing card the same again.

Apparently there's been a fun optical illusion sitting in any plain old deck of cards all this time, which a Twitter user pointed out last week.

Wait, what?

There it is: an eight outlined in the middle of the eight of diamonds. That revelation had minds blown among those responding to the tweet.

This being the internet, someone eventually just outlined it so that everyone can see.

Now you can't unsee it.