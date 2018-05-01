Reporter details rare disease that descended her into a month of madness

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Susannah Cahalan was working as a journalist when she starting experiencing strange hallucinations and outbursts. After a turbulent medical journey, winding up catatonic in a hospital, her doctor found a clue that led to her diagnosis: anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. Cahalan and her neurologist, Dr. Souhel Najjar, join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss her medical mystery — as retold in a Netflix film based on her book, “Brain on Fire,” — and how they solved it.