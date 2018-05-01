Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Reporter details rare disease that descended her into a month of madness

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Reporter details rare disease that descended her into a month of madness

Jul.05.201810:43

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Susannah Cahalan was working as a journalist when she starting experiencing strange hallucinations and outbursts. After a turbulent medical journey, winding up catatonic in a hospital, her doctor found a clue that led to her diagnosis: anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. Cahalan and her neurologist, Dr. Souhel Najjar, join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss her medical mystery — as retold in a Netflix film based on her book, “Brain on Fire,” — and how they solved it.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today