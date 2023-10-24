Ree Drummond says she didn't used Ozempic to lose weight and shares what she did instead

Ree Drummond is setting the record straight about her weight loss in recent years, clarifying that she hasn't relied on drugs like Ozempic in her transformation.

In a recent update to a blog post on her website, the "Pioneer Woman" shared how she's been able to drop 50 pounds since January 2021, writing, "I did not take 'weight loss gummies' or other supplements." There were "false articles/ads" circulating on social media claiming she was using such a product, she wrote, adding, "not only does it rob people of money, it also falsely suggests a gummy/supplement can result in weight loss."

"I did not take Ozempic, Wegovy, or similar medications," she continued. "I support anyone who has success using the above medications. I know they have been an absolute godsend for so many people; I have friends who’ve experienced incredible results. For me, the simple, boring truth is that when I set out to lose weight in January of 2021, I had never heard of that class of drugs."

"To be honest, if I had heard of them and had seen all the results that are out there, I might have been tempted to try them. ... Today, even though I have gained a few pounds up and down, I still have not chosen that option ... but you’ll never hear a second of judgment from me about people who choose that direction!"

Drummond previously spoke with TODAY.com in an exclusive interview about the diet and lifestyle changes that she started in January 2021, when she began her weight loss journey with the goal of feeling better.

There’s no secret to her success, she says, noting that a combination of moderate diet and exercise changes made all the difference. “I tackled it from different directions,” Drummond tells TODAY.com.

Ree Drummond has a new cookbook coming out Oct. 24. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“The biggest takeaway, which I don’t always adhere to, is trying not to waste calories. I could eat a plate of delicious food with different elements and colors and flavor, or I could eat a donut,” Drummond explains. She asks herself what would serve her body better — a balanced meal rich in protein and nutrients or something that may be delicious but a little less nourishing?

"Sometimes, it’s the donut,” she jokes. “But it’s just a good thing to have in mind.”

Drummond’s realistic approach to weight loss is exactly what makes her success so relatable. She didn’t buy into weight loss programs, try intermittent fasting, go on an extreme crash diet or stock her refrigerator with fat-free, sugar-free versions of her favorite ingredients. She simply exercised regularly, added more protein and vegetables into her diet, cut out alcohol and kept an eye on how many sweets she was consuming.

While daily walks with her dogs help her stay active, she credits a rowing machine for building her tone and muscle. “I’m an impatient home exerciser, so the rowing machine was probably my favorite," says Drummond in a cheeky nod to her new cookbook, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks―Dinner's Ready!: 112 Fast and Fabulous Recipes for Slightly Impatient Home Cooks," out last October.

Drummond admits that, like many people, she falls off the exercise wagon from time to time. “Right now, the rowing machine is a clothes rack,” she quips.

“I think what I’ve done over the past two years is knowing that I don’t want to push things away or say no to foods," she continues. "I upped my movement a bit. I take a couple extra walks with the dogs each week. I make sure to get on the rowing machine at least once a day, especially through November and December,” she says.

Drummond is no stranger to a household filled with delicious food. So how does she maintain her weight without completely depriving herself of treats? “One slice of pecan pie is every bite as delicious as three slices of pecan pie,” she muses.