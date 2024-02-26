30 heart-healthy recipes recommended by a dietitian

We often think about feeding our muscles or eating for better skin, but there’s a specific area of our body that we should be prioritizing each and every day — our hearts. Yet heart disease continues to be the No. 1 disease affecting men and women in this country, so let’s make every snack and meal one that supports our ticker.

Walnuts

One way to help keep your heart in good shape is to eat foods that help lower blood pressure. One of the tastiest ways to do that is with walnuts, which have been shown to help lower cholesterol. One study found that adding a half cup of walnuts to the daily diet of healthy older (age 63 to 79) adults helped lower their “bad” LDL cholesterol. Try them in this colorful Bibb Lettuce and Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Feta and Walnuts, and walnuts add satisfying crunch to this Chocolate Chip-Walnut Zucchini Bread.

Oranges

Potassium is a mineral that plays a key role in heart health. Low levels of this nutrient are linked to high blood pressure and heart disease. Make sure you’re getting enough with this Double Orange Smoothie, which delivers over 500 milligrams of potassium in one serving, a solid dent in the daily goals for men (3,400 milligrams) and women (2,600 milligrams).

Sweet potatoes

In addition to oranges, another potassium star is the versatile sweet potato, with nearly 542 milligrams in a medium, cooked one. Start your day on a heart-healthy note with these Slow Cooker Breakfast Sweet Potatoes.

Oats

Oats are an all-star ingredient when it comes to heart health. From their cholesterol-lowering fiber to their ability to help us feel full longer and maintain a healthy weight, they deserve a spot in the heart hall of fame. Get your oats at breakfast with Dylan Dreyer’s Blueberry-Vanilla Oatmeal, or take them on the go with these yummy Chocolate Chip-Banana Bread Oatmeal Bars.

Beets

Part of heart health is blood being able to flow smoothly throughout the body. Nitrates, compounds made from oxygen and nitrogen, are helpful for healthy blood flow. Beets are one of the richest sources of nitrates and are featured in this bright pink Beet-Citrus Blast Smoothie.

Celery

Another vegetable that is loaded with nitrates is crunchy, low-cal celery. Try it in a refreshing salad like this Fennel and Celery Salad.

Beans

If you need another reason to enjoy high fiber, low cost beans, they’re also a winner in the heart department. One cup of garbanzo beans boasts a hearty 12.5 grams of fiber, 14.5 grams of protein, 477 milligrams of potassium and zero saturated fat. Much of the fiber in garbanzo beans is soluble fiber, which naturally lowers cholesterol, and all that potassium helps keep blood pressure in check. Let’s not forget that beans contain prebiotic fiber, which helps those good gut bacteria flourish, keeping our gut microflora in balance and boosting overall health, including heart health.

Get your daily dose of beans in this craveable Three Bean Salad, an Indian-spiced Chilled Chickpea Salad, or turn them into a crunchy snack with these Spiced Roasted Chickpeas.

Strawberries

One of summer’s most highly anticipated fruits is the strawberry. Fragrant and naturally sweet, these red berries deserve a spot on your heart-smart shopping list. Studies have found that strawberries help lower cholesterol and improve insulin resistance in people with obesity. Don’t just save them for dessert — add a pop of red to salads, like Giada’s Millet Tabbouleh Salad. And strawberries also add a ton of flavor and color to this Grilled Shrimp Salad with a Strawberry Vinaigrette.

Avocado

Luscious and creamy avocados are more than just a tasty toast topper. These fruits are bursting with benefits in the heart department too. The Nurses Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow Up Study found that people who ate at least two servings of avocado (a total of two-thirds to a whole avocado) weekly had fewer incidents of cardiovascular disease compared with people who didn’t eat avocado. The benefits of avocado come from their high amount of monounsaturated fat, as well as potassium.

Spread that avocado goodness over your favorite sourdough for avocado toast and also use it in this flavorful Avocado Tomato Tabbouleh and as a creamy (without any cream) pasta sauce in this colorful Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes.

Peanut butter

That kid-friendly classic peanut butter is also a surprisingly great addition to a heart-healthy menu. Peanuts and peanut butter contain monounsaturated fats, including oleic acid, a type of omega-9 fatty acid, which helps lower LDL cholesterol. Peanut butter makes a delicious addition to your morning oats and is also wonderful in these Chocolate-Peanut Butter Energy Bites, which make a tasty, afternoon pick-me-up. Or use it to top your morning yogurt bowl like Joy Bauer does in this Peanut Butter and Berry Breakfast Bowl.

Eggs

As versatile as they are delicious, eggs can be part of a heart-healthy eating plan. In fact, according to the American Heart Association, healthy people can enjoy seven eggs a week. Plus, eggs easily fit into a Mediterranean or DASH style eating pattern. One large egg delivers 6 grams of protein and key nutrients, like vitamin D, choline and vitamin B12, all for 70 calories.

Get your protein with a side of veggies in this Veggie Omelet with Cheese, Spinach and Cauliflower or grab some Mini Asparagus and Cheddar Cheese Frittatas for a make-ahead breakfast or afternoon snack. And for a lighter take on a favorite dish, try this Quick Green Shakshuka.

Grapes

Juicy and refreshing, grapes make a tasty snack that’s great for your ticker. Eating grapes (both green and purple) may keep your heart in good shape by relaxing blood vessels, helping to maintain optimal blood flow and function. Add them to your usual PB sandwich and skip the jam, or use them as a fun addition to salads, like this Waldorf Tuna Salad with Greek Yogurt.

Seafood

One of the very best things you can do for your heart is to eat more seafood, which is one of the most documented ways to reduce risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. The American Heart Association recommends eating two (3.5 ounce) servings of fish weekly. Seafood is low in saturated fat and rich in protein, but the main benefit is that from fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s help keep your heart healthy by decreasing triglyceride levels and also by reducing inflammation. Seafood rich in omega-3s include salmon, albacore tuna and sardines.

Dive into a healthy seafood meal with this Sheet-Pan Salmon Nicoise Salad, Tuna Macaroni Salad or a Broiled Sardines and Bean Salad.

Chocolate

Chances are you love chocolate, but did you know that it loves you back? Cocoa powder is rich in flavanols, which help lower blood pressure, improve blood flow to the brain and the heart, and make platelets less sticky. You can enjoy a rich-tasting, chocolatey treat and treat your heart at the same time! These Flourless Protein Brownies feature creamy peanut butter, cocoa powder and chocolate protein powder. And if you prefer a creamy milkshake to get your dose of cocoa, sip this Dairy-Free Chocolate Milkshake.

Watermelon

We love it for its ability to help us cool down on a steamy day, but watermelon has a lot more to boast about. Each slice is packed with lycopene, an antioxidant that gives watermelon its bright red color and also provides several benefits for heart health. One study (funded by the National Watermelon Promotion Board) found that daily consumption of the fruit reduced triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and body weight over a four-week period. And other studies have shown that watermelon can significantly reduce blood pressure in people with high blood pressure.

Slice up a watermelon and use it in this minty Couscous Salad with Watermelon and Feta or Watermelon Feta Salad Skewers with Greek Vinaigrette. And once the weather heats up, you’ll want to make this Watermelon Granita to cool off.