Dry shampoo recall: Dove, Tresemmé, Nexxus among products pulled from shelves due to potentially cancer-causing chemical

Unilever United States has issued a voluntary recall of 19 shampoo products with potentially high levels of benzene.

On Oct. 18, Unilever shared details of the recall on the Food and Drug Administration website. According to the announcement, the recalled items are dry shampoo aerosol products made before October 2021. In its report, Unilever said it had conducted an internal investigation and found the aerosols’ propellant was the source of benzene.

The affected products come from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, both Rockaholic and Bed Head by TGI, and Tresemmé. Some specific items on the list include Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness, Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist, and Tresemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean.

The list of shampoos and their lot codes can be found in its entirety here.

All of the recalled products with potentially increased levels of benzene were distributed nationwide across the U.S. Retailers have since been notified to take the recalled products off the shelves.

Benzene is a classified carcinogen. At high levels, it increases the risk of cancers, such as leukemia, life-threatening blood disorders, and blood cancer of the bone marrow.

Benzene is a colorless airborne chemical or light yellow liquid at room temperature. It has a sweet odor and is highly flammable. It can be found in indoor and outdoor environments. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that typically benzene in air indoors comes from products that contain benzene such as glues, paints, furniture wax, and detergents.

It can be inhaled, swallowed, and absorbed through the skin.

Unilever stated in the release that it is recalling the 19 products "out of an abundance of caution" and that it has received no reports of adverse effects linked to the products.

The company has advised consumers to end the use of the potentially tainted aerosol dry shampoo products and instructed them to visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on reimbursement for products that qualify.

Anyone with further questions can contact Unilever U.S. by calling (877) 270-7412. Any consumers experiencing adverse reactions to related products are encouraged to send a report to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program by fax, online, or mail.