Frozen strawberries and other frozen berry blends sold at Costco, Walmart and other stores have been linked to an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a release.

The Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is voluntarily recalling specific lot codes of Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend, which were sold at Walmart stores in 32 states from Jan. 24 to June 8, 2023.

Also included in the recall are certain lot codes of Rader Farms Organic Fresh Start Smoothie Blend, which were distributed to Costco stores in Colorado, Texas, California and Arizona from Oct. 3, 2022, to June 8, 2023. Finally, the recall also affects Rader Farms Organic Berry Trio sold at HEB in Texas from July 18, 2022, to June 8, 2023.

To see the full list of products affected by the recall and the specific lot codes that are included, check the FDA site.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with these specific products, the company says in an announcement.

But this recall is related to a hepatitis A outbreak that has sickened nine people and sent three to the hospital across California, Oregon and Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And this is just one of four recent frozen berry recalls related to possible hepatitis A contamination, the FDA noted.

In March, California Splendor and Scenic Fruit Company recalled frozen strawberries and other frozen fruit blends that were sold at certain Costco and Trader Joe's stores. And earlier in June, Wawona Frozen Foods voluntarily recalled year-old packages of frozen berries, including strawberries.

The CDC said frozen organic strawberries that were originally imported fresh from certain farms in Baja California, Mexico, in 2022 are likely to be the source of the current outbreak. Nine out of nine people who got sick reported eating the berries, the CDC said.

And if this all feels a little too familiar, you're not imagining it — this strain of hepatitis A is identical to a strain responsible for another strawberry-related outbreak last year, the CDC said.

Hepatitis A symptoms

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver, the CDC says. The virus spreads when someone comes in contact with contaminated food or via close contact with someone who already has the infection.

Not everyone with hepatitis A has symptoms. If they do have symptoms, those signs usually appear between two and seven weeks after exposure.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of hepatitis A can include:

Upset stomach.

Reduced appetite.

Stomach pain.

Vomiting.

Diarrhea.

Fatigue.

Fever.

Joint pain.

Dark urine.

Light-colored stools.

Yellow skin or eyes.

The symptoms of hepatitis A can last for weeks or months, the CDC said, but people generally recover fully without lasting damage. In more severe cases, people may require hospitalization.

And in rare cases, particularly among older adults and people with other chronic health conditions, a hepatitis A infection can lead to liver failure and even death, the CDC said. There is a vaccine for hepatitis A, which the CDC recommends for all children starting at 12 months of age.

Any consumers who've eaten the recalled products or develop symptoms that might be caused by hepatitis A should contact their doctor, Willamette Valley Fruit Co. said,

The company also urges consumers to check their freezers and throw out any of the recalled products they may have purchased. Consumers can also bring the recalled products back to the store to receive a refund.