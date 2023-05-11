Peloton is recalling 2 million exercise bicycles over safety concerns involving the bikes' seats, marking the company's second major recall in two years.

The seats on the Peloton bikes model PL01 can break during use and pose a hazard of falling or injury, according to a news release on May 11 by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects about 2.2 million bikes and comes after the CPSC received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike while people are riding it. The commission has received 13 reports of injuries, including a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises from falling off the bike.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bikes and contact Peloton, which is offering a free seat post that can be installed by users.

Peloton stock dropped 5% on Thursday morning following the recall announcement.

The latest recall comes two years after Peloton announced recalls of both its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines after dozens of reported injuries and the death of a child in an accident with the machine, according to the CPSC.

The commission also released a video captured by a home security camera of a young boy struggling to get free after being yanked under one of the Tread+ machines.